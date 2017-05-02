Daily Mail Labels Patriots’ Danny Amendola As Mystery Man At 2017 Met Gala

Share this:

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola and his girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, lit up the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York on Monday, but apparently, not everyone knew that it was Amendola who was accompanying Culpo.

The British newspaper the Daily Mail snapped a photo of the couple heading into an after party, and they labeled Amendola as a “mystery male companion.”

The Daily Mail called Danny Amendola a mystery male companion 😂 pic.twitter.com/jyZAZiQJ8g — Ria (@InternRia) May 2, 2017

This, of course, isn’t the first time that the newspaper has referred to the wide receiver in that manner.

Good old Danny "Mystery Man" Amendola… "@dailymail: Olivia Culpo holds hands with mystery man at Coachella https://t.co/AMDzIQxCll" — Victoria Leigh (@ediTORIally) April 19, 2016

Perhaps Amendola won’t be a mystery man much longer if he helps the Patriots hoist another Lombardi Trophy next season.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images