Dale Earnhardt Jr. Adds Danica Patrick’s ‘Wonder Woman’ Car To Graveyard

Once Dale Earnhardt Jr. retires, he’s going to have a lot of free time on his hands. He probably won’t be twiddling his thumbs for long, though, as he’ll be too busy performing automotive seances.

That’s right, Dale Earnhardt Jr.: NASCAR medium.

Okay, the Hendrick Motorsports driver might not have connections to spiritual realms of any kind, but he does have a graveyard on his property in North Carolina, and it’s full of stock cars. On Sunday, Earnhardt’s heavy-metal cemetery gained its latest addition: Danica Patrick’s No. 10 “Wonder Woman.”

New addition to the race car graveyard. @DanicaPatrick pic.twitter.com/TGzM0FbMJA — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 21, 2017

After meeting its fiery end at Kansas Speedway, the car appears to have reached its final resting place.

Earnhardt actually didn’t have to conduct much of a recruitment process, as Patrick’s team contacted him about making the donation, according to FOX Sports.

Personally, we — and apparently Mark Martin — think Earnhardt’s blue pickup should join Patrick’s racer on the scrapheap.