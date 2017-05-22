Dale Earnhardt Jr. Adds Danica Patrick’s ‘Wonder Woman’ Car To Graveyard

Once Dale Earnhardt Jr. retires, he’s going to have a lot of free time on his hands. He probably won’t be twiddling his thumbs for long, though, as he’ll be too busy performing automotive seances.
That’s right, Dale Earnhardt Jr.: NASCAR medium.
Okay, the Hendrick Motorsports driver might not have connections to spiritual realms of any kind, but he does have a graveyard on his property in North Carolina, and it’s full of stock cars. On Sunday, Earnhardt’s heavy-metal cemetery gained its latest addition: Danica Patrick’s No. 10 “Wonder Woman.”
After meeting its fiery end at Kansas Speedway, the car appears to have reached its final resting place.
Earnhardt actually didn’t have to conduct much of a recruitment process, as Patrick’s team contacted him about making the donation, according to FOX Sports.
Personally, we — and apparently Mark Martin — think Earnhardt’s blue pickup should join Patrick’s racer on the scrapheap.
