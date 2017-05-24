Dale Earnhardt Jr. Burns Twitter Troll; NASCAR Fans Hilariously React

Share this:

Tweet







Like any athlete that’s the face of their respective sport, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is used to people throwing shade his way. But if you’re one of the driver’s critics, you might want to think twice before you post.

Because, as you’ll quickly learn, the Hendrick Motorsports driver has a quiver loaded with truth arrows, and a legion of NASCAR diehards at his back. Nathan Stobbs, apparently one of Earnhardt’s detractors, found this out the hard way.

Stobbs took to Twitter on Tuesday to take shots at Earnhardt, beginning with a jab at his career on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

If you ever want to make @NASCAR fans mad just keep pointing out that @DaleJr aint a great driver. The go on about xfinity success #notInCup — Nathan Stobbs (@nlstobbs95) May 23, 2017

It didn’t take long for Earnhardt to come back swinging, or for his fans to join the fray.

Alex Bowman, a driver many believe should replace Earnhardt once he retires, decided to throw his two cents in.

Stobbs, though, wouldn’t go down quietly. At one point, he equates NASCAR’s most popular driver to the Philadelphia Eagles, who Earnhardt will represent in the Pocono 400 on June 11.

Once the dust settled, Stobbs was able to put everything into context.

After today experience with @DaleJr and his fans, I can honestly say twitter is better than FB, we disagreed and no death threats like on FB — Nathan Stobbs (@nlstobbs95) May 24, 2017

The irony, of course, is NASCAR fans took the bait, proving Stobbs was right all along.

H/T: For The Win

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images