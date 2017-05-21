Dale Earnhardt Jr. Pays Tribute To Nicky Hayden With Decal On No. 88

Share this:

Motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden is receiving an outpouring of support from members of the racing community, including NASCAR’s most popular driver.

A former MotoGP world champion, Hayden has been in critical condition since sustaining a cerebral edema and several fractures as result of a bicycle accident Wednesday. He’s clearly on the mind of Dale Earnhardt Jr., who’s No. 88 Axalta Chevrolet SS is sporting a decal of Hayden’s No. 69 during NASCAR’s All-Star Race on Saturday.

Check out Earnhardt’s cool tribute:

Like many of Hayden’s racing peers, Earnhardt has nothing but good things to say about the MotoGP star.

“I met Nicky at Indy a couple years ago,” Earnhardt recently told FOX Sports. “He’s a huge fan of motorsports two wheels and four wheels. He’s made a lot of friends in this garage and other forms of motorsports, as well. Everybody knows who he is.

“He leaves an impression on you because he’s an incredible person. He’s really, really nice and really humble. Always has a smile on his face.”

Earnhardt didn’t say whether he will keep the decal on for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Thumbnail photo via Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports Images