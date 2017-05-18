NESN Fuel

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals No. 88’s Paint Scheme For All-Star Race

Typically among the least flashy cars on race weekends, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s No. 88 will sport a snappy new look for the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race on Saturday.

Earnhardt unveiled the No. 88 Axalta Chevrolet SS’ new theme at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Thursday, alongside an announcement of his new partnership with Maaco, according to FOX Sports. The collision repair and automotive painting franchiser’s logo will grace the car’s back quarter panel and rear end.

Usually driving in an understated blue, Earnhardt will take on a flashier, neon look at CMS.

Before bringing the car to the front of the stage, Earnhardt decided to go off script.

One week later, the No. 88 again will switch things up, as it recently received a patriotic paint scheme for the Coca-Cola 600.

