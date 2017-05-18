Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals No. 88’s Paint Scheme For All-Star Race

Share this:

Typically among the least flashy cars on race weekends, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s No. 88 will sport a snappy new look for the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race on Saturday.

Earnhardt unveiled the No. 88 Axalta Chevrolet SS’ new theme at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Thursday, alongside an announcement of his new partnership with Maaco, according to FOX Sports. The collision repair and automotive painting franchiser’s logo will grace the car’s back quarter panel and rear end.

Usually driving in an understated blue, Earnhardt will take on a flashier, neon look at CMS.

.@DaleJr won his first #AllStarRace in 2000. What would it mean to him to win his final one? ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/oHsGS7XaBd — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) May 18, 2017

Before bringing the car to the front of the stage, Earnhardt decided to go off script.

When you tell @DaleJr to ease the No. 88 @AxaltaRacing/@maaco Chevrolet SS around to the front of the stage…#Axalta88 pic.twitter.com/V171jzeooJ — Hendrick 88 Team (@Hendrick88Team) May 18, 2017

One week later, the No. 88 again will switch things up, as it recently received a patriotic paint scheme for the Coca-Cola 600.

Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images