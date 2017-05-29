Dale Earnhardt Jr. Says Fernando Alonso’s Indy 500 Bid Was ‘Fascinating’

Share this:

With the Indianapolis 500 in the middle of the afternoon, bookended by Formula One and NASCAR races, Sunday marked one of the biggest days in racing. And despite having his own race to prepare for, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was focused on the Indy 500 just as much as most fans.

After Takuma Sato took the checkered flag at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Earnhardt took to Twitter to comment on the race’s other big story line: Fernando Alonso.

Alonso noted during his post-race press conference that he didn’t miss being at the Monaco Grand Prix, as the Indy 500 was so exciting. Earnhardt retweeted that quote, adding he thinks what Alonso did was “fascinating.”

Fascinating when a world champion tries a different discipline in any form of sport. Good on ya Alonso. https://t.co/r6F4aYlQnH — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 28, 2017

Considering all the attention Alonso received throughout his Indy 500 preparation, we doubt anybody would disagree with Earnhardt.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images