Dale Earnhardt Jr., Wife Working on DIY Network TV Series For 2018

Many athletes make the jump to TV after retiring from their respective sports. Dale Earnhardt Jr. soon will be the latest to follow this pattern, although he’ll be doing things a little differently.

The soon-to-be retired driver announced in a tweet Tuesday that he and his wife, Amy Earnhardt, are working on a TV series for DIY Network. Set to air in 2018, the show will see the Earnhardts renovating a historic home in Key West, Fla.

Exciting news! @AmyEarnhardt and I are working on a @DIYNetwork TV series where we'll renovate a historic home in Key West! Airing in 2018. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 9, 2017

Given that Earnhardt’s property in Mooresville, N.C., includes his own version of an old western town, it will be interesting to see what he has in store for the show.

Furthermore, moves likes make it increasingly likely that NASCAR’s most popular driver will remain the face of the sport long after he parks the No. 88 for good.

