Dana White Blasts Oscar De La Hoya Over Opinion Of Mayweather-McGregor Fight

Oscar De La Hoya has been critical of the potential superfight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Dana White sent a message to the boxing legend regarding his opinion of the most-anticipated fight in the world.

De La Hoya has said that a bout between Mayweather and McGregor would ” be a disrespect” to boxing. And The UFC president fired back Wednesday when he posted a video on Twitter of De La Hoya praising a potential fight between McGregor and Canelo Alvarez, who De La Hoya promotes for Golden Boy Promotions.

The video begins with De Le Hoya blasting the idea of a Mayweather-McGregor fight, but the video cuts to him saying it would make sense for McGregor and Alvarez to step into the ring together.

Alvarez, of course, is preparing for his much-anticipated showdown with Gennady Govolkin on Sept. 16, which was the original date for the megafight between McGregor and Mayweather.

We doubt the war of words is over.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images