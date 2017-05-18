Dana White Makes Big Conor McGregor Vs. Floyd Mayweather Announcement

Share this:

Dana White had some pretty big news to report when he appeared on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” on Wednesday night.

The UFC president, who was at TD Garden for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 117-104 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, announced that the Conor McGregor part of the negotiations for his potential fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. is over.

Up next: The Mayweather side.

We’re one step closer to seeing McGregor and Mayweather step into a boxing ring together.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images