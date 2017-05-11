Dana White Reacts To Anderson Silva Ranting About Him On Instagram

Share this:

Tweet







Anderson Silva is not happy with the UFC, and he has no problem talking about it.

The Spider was supposed to fight Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 212, but his opponent was pulled following a positive marijuana test. Silva has since threatened retirement after questioning decisions made by the UFC. On Tuesday, the veteran fighter voiced his frustrations in a rant on an Instagram live stream.

During the video, Silva, addressing UFC President Dana White as the ‘almighty one’, lamented the fact that fighters do the training while White “sits there and only books fights and stays there”. He explained it is the fighters who “make the show happen, not him”.

White joined NESN.com’s Rachel Holt via Skype on Wednesday, and commented on Silva’s discontentment with the UFC.

To hear what he had to say, listen in the player above.

H/T MMA Fighting

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images