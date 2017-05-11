Dana White’s Deadline For Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor Fast Approaching

Share this:

It all comes down to Sunday.

If that Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor fight does happen, this Sunday will be remembered as a crucial date. That’s because UFC president Dana White told Jim Rome on Thursday that he’s hoping to finish the negotiations with “The Notorious” when they meet Sunday.

“I plan on having this thing locked up by this Sunday and then moving on to Team Mayweather and starting a negotiation with them.” White said on “The Jim Rome Show,” as transcribed by FOXSports.com. “If we really do get it done in that time frame, then this thing could possibly happen.

“But again, I still need to go negotiate with (Floyd Mayweather’s team). There’s no guarantee that we’re going to come to a deal.”

White added that he’s moving on if he can’t come to a final number with McGregor when they meet, according to FOXSports.com’s Damon Martin. But, as Martin wrote in his piece, White told Rome he’s “feeling ‘pretty good’ about coming to an agreement” with McGregor.

“Hopefully, Monday I’m going to sit down to negotiate with Team Mayweather,” White told Rome, via FOXSports.com.

So it appears White is in for a very busy weekend, as he has a stacked fight card to oversee at UFC 211 on Saturday, too.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images