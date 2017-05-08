Danica Patrick Rewards Ricky Stenhouse Jr. With Victory Lane Kiss After Win

Share this:

Sunday was a great day to be Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

As if Stenhouse earning his first career victory in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series wasn’t sweet enough, the Roush Fenway Racing driver also got to celebrate in victory lane with his girlfriend and fellow NASCAR driver Danica Patrick. He even got a congratulatory kiss.

Unfortunately for Patrick, the moment was made possible by a wreck earlier in the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway that ended her day early. She reportedly ended up watching the final laps from the couple’s RV, then hustled over to victory lane to share the moment with her boyfriend.

“At the beginning of the race, when he was leading, I was thinking he was either gonna stay in the lead or something bad might happen,” Patrick said, via For The Win. “But I got the feeling that it was just one of those days where he was gonna make it happen. It was a very good day.”

It’s the second time in a little more than a month that a Stenhouse-Patrick kiss grabbed people’s attention, but this time was no prank.