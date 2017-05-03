Danica Patrick Says Fernando Alonso Would Have Tougher Time In NASCAR

Share this:

If Fernando Alonso ever wants to complete each leg of racing’s triple crown, he probably should consult Danica Patrick first.

Given the similarities between Formula and IndyCar, many — though not all — are giving Alonso a fighting chance of winning the Indianapolis 500 on May 28. Making the jump to NASCAR, though, would be an entirely different story, as far as Danica Patrick is concerned.

Patrick, whose move from IndyCar to NASCAR in 2012 took the racing world by storm, recently spoke with the Gwinnett Daily Post about the differences between switching to either sport.

“I feel like with Indy cars you could show up with a car if you are equipped to build and make a nice car, then you could be competitive,” Patrick told GDP. “But in NASCAR I don’t see that being even possible for someone to just show up with a car. There’s too much evolution of the tricks and bells and whistles and all the things it takes to be fast in stock car racing that you wouldn’t know.

” … It’s about having all your ducks in a row. You’ve got to have the right people, the right effort, the right belief, the right everything, luck on your side. The stars have to align in NASCAR.”

Considering she’s yet to win a race since switching to NASCAR, we’ll take Patrick at her word.

As far as Alonso is concerned, if he can get over initial jitters of racing on an oval for the first time, we like his chances of drinking the milk at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images