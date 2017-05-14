Danica Patrick Says She ‘Felt Like Wonder Woman’ Before Aric Almirola Crash

Share this:

Tweet







Danica Patrick wasn’t happy about wreckingDur during Saturday’s Go Bowling 400, to say the least.

During Lap 201 of the race at Kansas Speedway, Patrick was involved in a fiery wreck with Joey Logano and Aric Almirola. Although she and Logano left the incident uninjured, Almirola had to be airlifted to University of Kansas Medical Center.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver’s already rough season was continued by the crash, something she was clearly frustrated about after leaving the infield care center.

While maybe not up to the standards of the Amazonian Princess who inspired her No .10’s pain scheme, Patrick was racing well at the time of the wreck.

What’s most important, though, is that she wasn’t seriously injured in a wreck that was among the most violent we’ve seen in recent years.

Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images