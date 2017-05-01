Danica Patrick To Drive ‘Wonder Woman’-Themed Car At Charlotte, Kansas

Share this:

It’s not uncommon for NASCAR drivers to step inside special one-off cars from time to time. In terms of style, these vehicles usually are hit or miss. Danica Patrick, though, soon will be racing one of the coolest stock cars the sport has seen in a while.

In a tweet Wednesday, Stewart-Haas Racing revealed the No. 10’s latest paint scheme, which is inspired by the upcoming “Wonder Woman” movie. The popular DC Comics superhero the movie is based on usually pilots her invisible plane in lieu of a car. But if she ever wants a badass means of ground transportation, this car appears more than up to the task:

REVEAL: Danica will pilot this No. 10 Wonder Woman / One Cure Ford Fusion at Kansas as well as the Monster Energy Open at Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/YLppSaVktj — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) April 26, 2017

Patrick will drive the car May 13 in the Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway, then again May 20 in the Monster Energy Open at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Wonder Woman, Danica Patrick will pilot this No. 10 Wonder Woman / One Cure Ford to promote the film. #WonderWoman 🙅 marketing is 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/GVtRypjiy2 — TheHype (@MorganKyo) April 27, 2017

There hasn’t been much for Patrick to smile about so far this season, but her new car certainly is a start.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images