Danny Ainge’s Son Announces Political Bid With Gordon Hayward Tweet

The Ainges might soon be even more famous in Utah than they already are.

Not only is there former BYU star and current Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge in the family, but Ainge’s son, Tanner Ainge, now is stepping into the national spotlight with a run for Congress.

Tanner Ainge announced he’s running as a Republican for U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s soon-to-be vacant seat. Chaffetz is resigning, which means there soon will be a special election.

And considering his last name is Ainge, it probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that Tanner mentioned Utah Jazz star Gordon Hayward, who can opt out of his contract this offseason, in one of his tweets.

Thanks to so many for the encouragement. After taking the weekend to contemplate, today I filed the paperwork to run. #aingeforcongress https://t.co/SWS5XjaxPj — Tanner Ainge (@tannerainge) May 22, 2017

Campaign is about economic growth, innovation, fiscal responsibility…but twitter only talking about Gordon Hayward 😂@SpencerJCox — Tanner Ainge (@tannerainge) May 22, 2017

Basketball runs deep in the Ainges.

Speaking of Ainges, Danny Ainge endorsed his son’s run for Congress with a tweet of his own.

Why people choose politics is beyond me, but I can't think of anyone more competent and trustworthy than @tannerainge #AingeforCongress https://t.co/wpQQ13i1z3 — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) May 22, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images