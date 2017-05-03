Dashcam Video Shows Plane Burst Into Flames Over Washington Intersection

Share this:

Tweet







Commuters in Mukilteo, Wash., faced heavier traffic than usual Tuesday due to a power outage that resulted from a small plane crashing in the middle of an intersection.

A single-engine Piper PA32 that had taken off from Paine Field went down Tuesday afternoon on Harbour Pointe Boulevard, bursting into flames over the middle of an intersection after clipping power lines, Komo News reports.

Police say the plane lost power at 500 feet and the pilot was attempting to touch down on an empty portion of the road when he touched the wires, which severed the fuel tank. The ensuing explosion was caught on video by motorist Guanting Li’s dashcam.

Although two people suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident, the plane actually did make contact with some of the cars, including Amanda Hayes’.

“I’m so lucky,” Hayes, told Komo News. “I just said, ‘Get down!’ and before I know it, I could feel the heat on my face… and like the fireball and the wing clipped at the end.”

Power reportedly was restored to the surrounding area within an hour, and the National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the crash.