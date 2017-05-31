Dave Dombrowski Doesn’t Believe Trade Season Has Started For Red Sox

Share this:

Dave Dombrowski isn’t ready to make a deal just yet.

The Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations already has made his fair share of trades in his short tenure with the club, and while the Red Sox might need to shore up a few areas before the trade deadline, Dombrowski doesn’t believe it’s that time yet.

“Not really,” Dombrowski said, per The Boston Herald’s Jason Mastrodonato. “I think it’s more of a situation where you’re talking to clubs, you have a pulse of what’s going on — not always necessarily me, but being in a position where some of our scouts are out there talking. Right now, it’s more of an information-gathering time period. People want to stay in this thing if they can. They’re more in a situation where they’re trying to do that.”

The Red Sox might need to address the No. 5 spot in their starting rotation if David Price is unable to stay healthy or Drew Pomeranz continues to deliver an uneven performance. Likewise, Boston could look for a solution at third base as Pablo Sandoval only has played in 17 games due to injury, and was hitting .213 before he went on the disabled list.

But while the Red Sox have some needs to address, Dombrowski currently is feeling out the other teams on the market.

“The handful of clubs where you can make trades, you could have figured those out a month ago… because they’re building for the future,” Dombrowski said. “Other than that, most of the other clubs are trying to hold where they are to see how long they can be in that spot. I don’t think it’s a real heavy trade talk time period. It’s not to say something can’t happen at any time out of the blue, but I don’t think it’s that time period.”

When the time comes, though, Dombrowski will be ready.

