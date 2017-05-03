Dave Dombrowski: Red Sox Offense Improvement ‘Has To Come From Within’

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox struggled offensively to open the first month of the 2017 MLB season. The Sox entered Tuesday ranked 13th out of 15 American League teams with 95 runs scored.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski joined NESN’s Tom Caron on “Red Sox First Pitch” before Tuesday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Dombrowski noted that it’s too early to start looking for offensive help from outside the organization.

“I think in our situation it really has to come from within,” Dombrowski said “We have some guys I know are better hitters than what they’re hitting right now from a production perspective.”

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images