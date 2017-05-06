New England Patriots

David Ortiz, Tom Brady Take In 2017 Kentucky Derby In Style

by on Sat, May 6, 2017 at 4:17PM
The Kentucky Derby annually brings out the biggest and brightest celebrities, and this year’s running has two legendary Boston athletes in attendance.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz snapped a photo together Saturday afternoon at Churchill downs, and both men certainly dressed the part.

Ortiz appears to be enjoying retirement, while Brady’s Super Bowl celebration rolls on.

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/Tom Brady

