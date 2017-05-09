David Price Helps Bring ‘Miracle Field’ For Special Needs Kids To Hometown

Share this:

Tweet







David Price hasn’t been idle since he’s been on the disabled list with an elbow injury.

The Boston Red Sox starting pitcher helped raise money through his foundation, Project One Four, to build a Miracle Field in his hometown of Murfreesboro, Tenn., for children with special needs. The fields are built by the Miracle League, which makes sure they’re wheelchair accessible and have rubberized turf so anyone can play on them.

For Price, his interest in building a Miracle Field started after he volunteered at a Miracle League baseball game.

“To see how much it impacted (the kids) in just one single day of the week, that was enough for me,” Price told Lester Holt on “NBC Nightly News.”

The Murfreesboro Miracle Field opened for business Saturday.

The complex also includes a fully-accessible playground that was designed with the help of physical therapists so everyone is able to get something out of the equipment. And although Price wasn’t able to attend Saturday’s game, he still got a shout out from Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland.

“We are extremely grateful for the work of the Project One Four Foundation in partnering with the city of Murfreesboro and support from organizations such as, the Christy Houston Foundation, to bring Miracle Field to our community, ” McFarland said, per the Daily News Journal. “We encourage everyone with a heart for children and adults with physical and mental challenges to continue to join us in building this field of dreams in Murfreesboro.”

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images