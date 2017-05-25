David Price Struggles In Second Rehab Start With Triple-A Pawtucket

David Price’s second rehab outing with Triple-A Pawtucket wasn’t very promising.
The left-hander only lasted 3 2/3 innings against the Louisville Bats, giving up six runs (three earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts. Price tossed 89 pitches in his short outing, 61 of which for strikes.
While there weren’t many positive takeaways from Wednesday’s performance, the Red Sox surely will be happy that Price appears to be bringing his normal velocity.
And according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, Price’s stat line might be a little deceiving.
We’ll have to wait and see how Boston handles Price moving forward. Given the lackluster back end of the starting rotation, Sox manager John Farrell certainly is hoping to get the lefty back sooner rather than later.
