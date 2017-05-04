David Price Throws 50 Pitches, Clocks In At 93 To 95 MPH In Simulated Game

Share this:

David Price took another step in his recovery process Thursday.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander has yet to pitch this season after suffering an elbow strain during spring training, but he was on the Fenway Park mound Thursday for a simulated game.

Red Sox manager John Farrell told reporters before Boston’s matchup against the Baltimore Orioles that Price threw 50 pitches in the simulated game, and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski added that the left-hander threw between 93 and 95 mph, with his last pitch clocking in at 95 mph.

CSNNE’s Evan Drellich was there for Price’s final two pitches, and he posted a video of them, which you can see below.

Final two David Price pitches pic.twitter.com/TlBT80x9IU — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) May 4, 2017

Dombrowski told reporters that Price’s next step is a four-inning simulated game Tuesday.

Dombrowski: Price slated for four sim innings Tuesday, then more build-up to five and six. — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) May 4, 2017

