David Price Will Make Rehab Start For Triple-A Pawtucket On Friday

Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price was scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday but mother nature had other plans.

Price was forced to throw a 75-pitch simulated game indoors after a rain out on Sunday, but he is slated to pitch for Pawtucket on Friday in his first rehab start.

To hear an update from Price and Red Sox manager John Farrell check out the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images