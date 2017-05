Share this:

A familiar face returned to the mound Monday for the Boston Red Sox.

Left-handed starter David Price made his first start of the 2017 season after an elbow injury sidelined him for most of the first two months, and start No. 1 was a solid debut, although Boston lost 5-4 to the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Hear what Price had to say about his performance in the video from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank, above.