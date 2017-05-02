David Ross’ ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Partner Farted In His Face During Practice

Share this:

David Ross has been enjoying retirement so far, and the former catcher survived the latest elimination on the hit TV series “Dancing with the Stars,” despite a slight issue during his latest rehearsal.

Ross and his partner, Lindsay Arnold, were assigned to perform the sci-fi salsa, in which Ross is required to hold Arnold upside down while she spreads her legs. During their rehearsal, Arnold performed a cartwheel, which landed her right in the former catcher’s face — and then she farted.

Arnold passed gas a few inches from Ross’ face and directly into his mic. The two immediately dropped to the floor laughing.

Check out the hilarious moment in the tweet below.

Retired Cubs Catcher Catches Fart in Face on ‘Dancing With the Stars’! #FartsFired https://t.co/SxoLhs4qKi — Billy Madison (@BMS_Billy) May 2, 2017

We might have to start watching “Dancing with the Stars” after this priceless gaffe.

