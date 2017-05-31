Devin Marrero’s Two Home Runs Leads Red Sox To 13-7 Win Vs. White Sox

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Chicago White Sox 13-7 Tuesday night after Boston’s offense explodes for 14 hits and a season-high six home runs.

Red Sox third baseman Devin Marrero joined the fun and contributed two home runs of his own for a total of five RBI in the game.

The two home run game was Marrero’s first professional game, minor league and major league, with multiple home runs.

To hear Marrero’s postgame reaction, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo from Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images