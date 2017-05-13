Diamondbacks’ Chris Iannetta Is Hit In The Face By 93 MPH Fastball

Share this:

Chris Iannetta experienced most baseball players’ worst nightmare.

The Arizona Diamondbacks catcher was hit in the face with a fastball Friday during his team’s 11-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Iannetta was batting in the seventh inning when Johnny Barbato’s wayward 93-MPH fastball struck him in the mouth.

Iannetta remained on the ground for several minutes but eventually left the field under his own power. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, and the Diamondbacks haven’t yet made a statement about his condition.

Barbato said after the game he didn’t intend to hit Iannetta, according to MLB.com’s Adam Berry.

Johnny Barbato: "Just got away. Obviously wasn’t on purpose or anything. I think I felt worse than anyone in the stadium at the time." https://t.co/7ZE3g3lAYl — Adam Berry (@adamdberry) May 13, 2017

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo agrees.

#Dbacks manager Torey Lovullo says he believes simply got away from Pirates pitcher. — Steve Gilbert (@SteveGilbertMLB) May 13, 2017

Players rarely suffer such a cruel fate in the batter’s box, but this danger often is just a slippery grip away.

