Diamondbacks’ Chris Iannetta Is Hit In The Face By 93 MPH Fastball

Chris Iannetta experienced most baseball players’ worst nightmare.
The Arizona Diamondbacks catcher was hit in the face with a fastball Friday during his team’s 11-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Iannetta was batting in the seventh inning when Johnny Barbato’s wayward 93-MPH fastball struck him in the mouth.
Iannetta remained on the ground for several minutes but eventually left the field under his own power. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, and the Diamondbacks haven’t yet made a statement about his condition.
Barbato said after the game he didn’t intend to hit Iannetta, according to MLB.com’s Adam Berry.
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo agrees.
Players rarely suffer such a cruel fate in the batter’s box, but this danger often is just a slippery grip away.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
