Did Capitals Take Sidney Crosby Out On Purpose? Barry Trotz Denies Accusation

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ franchise player suffered a potentially series-changing injury at the worst possible time Monday, and some don’t think that’s a coincidence.

Sidney Crosby exited in the first period of Game 3 against the Capitals after getting slashed by Washington forward Alex Ovechkin and brutally cross-checked by defenseman Matt Niskanen.

Niskanen, of course, said there was no intent to injure, and Capitals coach Barry Trotz dismissed his defenseman’s hit on Crosby as a “hockey play.” But Pittsburgh columnist Rob Rossi wasn’t having any of that explanation, calling out Ovechkin and the Caps in a strongly-worded column for Upgruv.com.

I mean, this (from that Rossi piece) might be the most amazing thing I've ever read. pic.twitter.com/LlkXjE1f2I — Japers' Rink 🦅 (@JapersRink) May 2, 2017

Rossi made the same accusation to Trotz in his postgame press conference, asking the coach if Ovechkin’s slash also could be considered a “hockey play.” What followed was a very testy exchange between coach and reporter. (The back-and-forth starts at the 2-minute mark.)

#Caps head coach Barry Trotz talks to the media after a 3-2 OT/win in Game 3 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. #CapsPens #RockTheRed pic.twitter.com/VtJWv0Ttoi — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 2, 2017

“Was there a penalty? I don’t understand,” Trotz snapped back. “… I’m not going to debate about all that stuff. That’s a terrible question.”

Playoff hockey games can be exceptionally brutal, and it appeared Crosby more was caught in the crossfire than intentionally taken out by Washington.

Regardless of intent, though, the Penguins will have to regroup quickly. The Capitals’ 3-2 overtime win cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 2-1 in the second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series, and Crosby already has been ruled out of Game 4 with a concussion.

