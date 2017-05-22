Dining Playbook: Memorial Day Around the City

Share this:

Besides being the unofficial start to summer, Memorial Day is a time to reflect and remember the men and women who have fought and died for our country. It’s a great weekend to spend quality time with your family and to get out to enjoy the warm weather. Below are some ways to honor the holiday with your loved ones.

Boston Common

Every year the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund organizes a tribute of planted flags throughout the Boston Common. Tens of thousands of American flags are spread throughout the Common to honor of every Massachusetts service member killed in action since the Revolutionary War. The sight is truly amazing.

Boston Common: 139 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02111

Fogo de Chão

In honor of those who have served our country, Fogo de Chão is offering 50% off a meal for any Veteran or active duty personnel on Memorial Day. Plus, for every Veteran or personnel, up to three of their guests will receive 10% off of their meal. An amazing deal, plus delicious Brazilian food… you can’t go wrong here!

Fogo de Chão: 200 Dartmouth St, Boston, MA 02116

McCormick & Schmick’s

On Monday, May 29th, McCormick & Schmick’s is honoring those who have and those who are willing to sacrifice their lives for our country by offering Gold Star honorees, Veterans, and active U.S. Military and National Guard members a free entree from their special Memorial Day menu.

McCormick & Schmick’s: 1 Faneuil Hall Market Pl, Boston, MA 02109

99 Restaurants

If you grew up in New England, the chances are pretty high that you’ve been to your local 99. The popcorn, cheese and crackers, and Gold Fever wings will always keep you going back for more. This Memorial Day, with the purchase of one entree, all Veterans and Active Duty Military members will enjoy a free entree from the 9 Real Size Entree menu.

99 Restaurants: 29-31 Austin St, Charlestown, MA 02129

Boston Calling

If you’re looking for something in the music department, get tickets to Boston Calling! Boston Calling is a three-day, multi-stage music festival and features live music, comedy, and visual arts. The festival lasts from May 26th through May 28th. There are also many food choices this year (over 30 food vendors) as well as beer vending areas that include Samuel Adams, Miller Lite, Angry Orchard, and Henry’s Hard Soda. This is definitely something you want to check out!

Boston Calling: 65 N Harvard St, Boston, MA 02134