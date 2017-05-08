Dining Playbook: Where The Locals Eat: MIDA

Share this:

Opening late last year in the South End, Mida is a delicious addition to the neighborhood. Walk into Mida and you are greeted by the clean, modern décor and beautiful floor to ceiling windows. Located on the corner of Mass Ave and Tremont Street, it is a great place to take in the sights of the neighborhood, including the PRU peeking over the South End’s signature brownstones.

As for the food, start with a sampling of the piccoli- or small plates. The arancini is a great starter to share. Filled with fontina and kale, and topped with spicy tomato, it is a must try!

Another great small plate that is bound to be a hit with the whole table is the beef crudo. The beef crudo showcases the locally sourced ingredients that are the focus of Mida’s menu. The beef from a farm located in western Massachusetts pairs perfectly with the house-made yogurt and lavash.

For the pasta course, don’t miss the Bucatini Di Mare. Prepared with homemade pasta, smoked fish, uni butter and ocean crumb, the bucatini is a great example of the creative and mouthwatering combinations Chef Douglass Williams creates in his kitchen.

As far as entrees, the roasted hake is delicious. The hake sits on top of an assortment of wilted greens, beans and even smelts. It is a refreshing dish with a great balance of seafood flavors with greens. Mida recommends its’ guests share many of the dishes – making it a great way to try a variety of their pastas and meat dishes. The menu is constantly changing and evolving to reflect what is in season in New England, as well.

The chef’s table- available upon request- makes for a unique dinner date. Not only is Chef Douglass Williams a creative force in the kitchen, but he also loves to connect with visitors. Sit at the Chef’s table and you just may hear some stories of his time in Paris and New York or the details behind the locally sourced ingredients Mida prides themselves on using.

Between the Italian inspired menu, the modern décor and ideal Boston location, a visit to Mida will certainly make for a night to remember!

