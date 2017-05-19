Dining Playbook: Where They Eat, Season 4, Episode 10

Share this:

Dining Playbook

Season 4 Episode 10

Saturday May 20th 9 am

Sunday May 21st 9 pm

NESN’s Dining Playbook features two of America’s favorite pastimes: food and sports with help from the region’s best known hosts, athletes and tastemakers. Emmy award winning duo Billy Costa and Jenny Johnson leverage their considerable following and bring NESN viewers a fresh new approach to enjoying the best of what the region has to offer.

Host: ReelHouse

This oceanfront restaurant and bar is a welcomed addition to East Boston. With its coastally global menu, outstanding views, and gorgeous décor, this will be your go-to spot for summer dining.

Where The Locals Eat: Publico Street Bistro & Garden

We sent Influencer @CaughtInSouthie to check out the new Publico Streey Bistro and Garden in South Boston. This spot has a great neighborhood feel and a casual menu that will keep you coming back for more.

Training Camp: Davio’s

Rodney Murillo of Davio’s steps in the BCAE kitchen with Jenny and is making the perfect summer dish – watermelon salad with shrimp!

Shape Up: On the Mark Fitness

Jenny is working out with personal trainer Mark Cocuzzo in this week’s Shape Up. He’s showing her best practices and workouts for her injured knee, and more!

Chevy Quick Bites: Hingham Shipyard

In this week’s Dining Playbook, Billy is headed to the Hingham Shipyard with Peter and Cindy Ramsay.

Hingham Beer Works

One of the many Beer Works locations, Hingham has one of the best views!

Trident Galley & Raw Bar

Chef Brian Houlihan is a master restauranteur. The sleek bar and rustic décor is gorgeous, and is the perfect home for the delicious food you’ll eat here.

Alma Nove

One of the many Wahlberg masterpieces, Alma Nove is a premier waterfront Italian restaurant named after the Wahlberg family matriarch, Alma, and her nine (nove) children.

