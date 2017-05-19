Dining Playbook: Where They Eat, Season 4, Episode 10

Dining Playbook
Season 4 Episode 10
Saturday May 20th 9 am
Sunday May 21st 9 pm
NESN’s Dining Playbook features two of America’s favorite pastimes: food and sports with help from the region’s best known hosts, athletes and tastemakers. Emmy award winning duo Billy Costa and Jenny Johnson leverage their considerable following and bring NESN viewers a fresh new approach to enjoying the best of what the region has to offer.
Host: ReelHouse
This oceanfront restaurant and bar is a welcomed addition to East Boston. With its coastally global menu, outstanding views, and gorgeous décor, this will be your go-to spot for summer dining.
* 6 NEW ST., BOSTON, MA 02128 (617) 895-4075 REELHOUSEBOSTON.COM
Instagram: @ReelHouseBoston
Twitter: @ReelHouseBoston
Where The Locals Eat: Publico Street Bistro & Garden
We sent Influencer @CaughtInSouthie to check out the new Publico Streey Bistro and Garden in South Boston. This spot has a great neighborhood feel and a casual menu that will keep you coming back for more.
* 11 DORCHESTER ST., BOSTON, MA 02127 (617) 622-5700 PUBLICOBOSTON.COM
Instagram: @PublicoBoston
Twitter: @PublicoBoston
Influencer: @CaughtInSouthie
Training Camp: Davio’s
Rodney Murillo of Davio’s steps in the BCAE kitchen with Jenny and is making the perfect summer dish – watermelon salad with shrimp!
* Davio’s: 75 ARLINGTON ST., BOSTON, MA 02116 (617) 357-4810 DAVIOS.COM
* BCAE: 122 ARLINGTON ST., BOSTON, MA 02116 (617) 267-4430 BCAE.ORG
Davio’s:
Instagram: @DaviosRestaurant
Twitter: @DaviosBoston
BCAE:
Instagram: @BCAE
Twitter: @BCAE
Shape Up: On the Mark Fitness
Jenny is working out with personal trainer Mark Cocuzzo in this week’s Shape Up. He’s showing her best practices and workouts for her injured knee, and more!
* ONTHEMARKFITNESS.COM; AVALONCOMMUNITIES.COM
Instagram: @OnTheMarkFitness_Boston
Chevy Quick Bites: Hingham Shipyard
In this week’s Dining Playbook, Billy is headed to the Hingham Shipyard with Peter and Cindy Ramsay.
Hingham Beer Works
One of the many Beer Works locations, Hingham has one of the best views!
* 18 SHIPYARD DR., HINGHAM, MA 02043 (781) 749-2337 BEERWORKS.NET
Trident Galley & Raw Bar
Chef Brian Houlihan is a master restauranteur. The sleek bar and rustic décor is gorgeous, and is the perfect home for the delicious food you’ll eat here.
* 23 SHIPYARD DR., HINGHAM, MA 02043 (781) 374-7225 TRIDENTRAWBAR.COM
Instagram: @TridentHingham
Twitter: @TridentHingham
Alma Nove
One of the many Wahlberg masterpieces, Alma Nove is a premier waterfront Italian restaurant named after the Wahlberg family matriarch, Alma, and her nine (nove) children.
* 22 SHIPYARD DR., HINGHAM, MA 02043 (781) 749-3353 ALMANOVEHINGHAM.COM
Instagram: @AlmaNoveHingham
Twitter: @Alma_Nove
Powered by WordPress.com VIP