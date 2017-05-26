Dining Playbook: Where They Eat: Season 4, Episode 11

Share this:

Dining Playbook

Season 4 Episode 11

Saturday May 27th 9 am

Sunday May 28th 9 pm

NESN’s Dining Playbook features two of America’s favorite pastimes: food and sports with help from the region’s best known hosts, athletes and tastemakers. Emmy award winning duo Billy Costa and Jenny Johnson leverage their considerable following and bring NESN viewers a fresh new approach to enjoying the best of what the region has to offer.

Host: Granite Links Golf Club

It’s finally Golf season again, so Billy and Jenny went straight to Quincy to enjoy the views and the food from the Tavern at Quarry Hills and Crossing Nines Patio

* 100 QUARRY HILL DR., QUINCY, MA 02169 (617) 689-1900 GRANITELINKSGOLFCLUB.COM

Twitter: @GraniteLinks

Instagram: @GraniteLinks

Where The Locals Eat: Lion’s Tail

We sent food blogger Michelle from @TwoHungryBostonians to Lion’s Tail in the South End to check out the new restaurants food and beverage program.

* 354 HARRISON AVE., BOSTON, MA 02118 (857) 239-9276 LIONSTAILBOSTON.COM

Twitter: @LionsTailBoston

Instagram: @LionsTailBoston

Influencer: @TwoHungryBostonians

Cheers to That: Pier 6

Yes Pier 6 has a beautiful view of the city – but they also have amazing cocktails! Bartender Dan Hough shows the Dining Playbook audience how to make one of their signature drinks.

* 1 8th ST., CHARLESTOWN, MA 02129 (617) 337-0054 PIER6BOSTON.COM

Twitter: @Pier6Boston

Instagram: @Pier6Boston

Shape Up: Billy Golfs with a Pro

Billy gets a Golf lesson from PGA First Assistant Golf Pro Bobby Iannarone. Is Billy a natural? We’ll let you figure that out on your own.

Twitter: @BobbyIannarone

Before, During, and After the Game

Before: Cask ‘n Flagon

The only place to go before a Sox game is the Cask. Great food, great service, and the best location to enjoy a drink before heading into Fenway.

* 62 BROOKLINE AVE., BOSTON, MA 02215 (617) 536-4840 CASKNFLAGON.COM

Twitter: @CaskNFlagon

Instagram: @CaskNFlagonFenway

During: John Brewer’s Tavern

With three locations, John Brewer’s Tavern is a perfect place to watch the game. There are plenty of televisions throughout the restaurant (including in the booths!) to ensure you catch all of the action.

* 7 HIGHLAND AVE., MALDEN, MA 02148 (781) 324-8800 JOHNBREWERSTAVERN.COM

Twitter: @JohnBrewers

Instagram: @JohnBrewersTavern

After: Mija Cantina

Located in the heart of Faneuil Hall, Mija is a great place to venture to after any game. The tequilas and tacos are a great way to end the night.

* 1 S. MARKET ST., BOSTON, MA 02109 (857) 284-7382 MIJABOSTON.COM

Twitter: @MijaCantina

Instagram: @MijaCantina