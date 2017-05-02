Draymond Green Claims Warriors Preparing As If Steve Kerr Won’t Return

Share this:

When the Golden State Warriors kick off their second-round series against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday they will be without head coach Steve Kerr.

Kerr has been out of action since Game 2 of the Warriors’ first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers on April 19. The 2016 NBA Coach of the Year has been sidelined with migraines and nausea related to complications from back surgery he had nearly two years ago.

Mike Brown took over the coaching duties in Kerr’s absence and led Golden State to a sweep over Portland. There’s no timetable for Kerr’s return to the coaches bench, which Draymond Green says has factored into the Warriors’ preparations.

“The way we look at it is — plan on him (Kerr) not coming back,” Green told The Mercury News’ Anthony Slater. “That’s the way we’re approaching this thing. We’re not going to sit here and say if we can get to the Conference Finals, Steve may be back for the Conference Finals or if we get to the Finals…Nah. Mike Brown is our coach, we have the rest of our staff and that’s what we’re rolling with.

“We’re going to hope and pray that Steve gets better and can get back, but at the end of the day, his health is more important than anything. We’re here in support of him. We know how bad he wants to be here and we’d love for him to be here. But he has to take care of what he has to take care of — whether that’s this year or next year he’s back, we’re ready.”

Golden State is in good hands with Brown, who has a bevy of postseason experience including a march to the NBA Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2007.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images