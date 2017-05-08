Draymond Green, Of All People, Insists Kelly Olynyk Is A Dirty Player

Share this:

Tweet







If you’re having trouble understanding the phrase, “the pot calling the kettle black,” Draymond Green would like to help you out.

The Golden State Warriors forward recorded a new episode of his “Dray Day” podcast Monday on ESPN’s “The Undefeated” that included a discussion of Kelly Olynyk. The Boston Celtics big man, of course, was in the middle of a wild scuffle with Kelly Oubre Jr. that got the Washington Wizards swingman suspended for Game 4 of the teams’ second-round NBA playoff series.

Oubre appeared to be mad about a dangerous screen set by Olynyk, and the play sparked a debate about whether the seemingly harmless Celtic — who ended Kevin Love’s postseason in 2015 — is a dirty player or just plain clumsy.

Green, never one to hide his feelings, weighed in with a scorching hot take on the matter.

Draymond Green on Olynyk on Uninterrupted pod: “He’s dirty. Dirty player. Man, I don’t respect guys like that.” 🎧: https://t.co/CBV76E7KQq pic.twitter.com/WEW5RyLPPu — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) May 8, 2017

We know what you’re thinking: Isn’t this the same Draymond Green who got himself suspended in Game 5 of last year’s NBA Finals for racking up four flagrant fouls in the postseason alone? The guy who has a history of kicking opponents where the sun doesn’t shine?

Indeed, Green has his own reputation as one of the NBA’s dirtiest players, so it’s a bit odd to see him call out Olynyk — whose team doesn’t even play in the same conference as Green’s Warriors — for putting himself in harm’s way on the court.

The hypocrisy of Green’s words certainly weren’t lost on the internet, though. Just ask Anna Horford, the sister of Celtics forward Al Horford, who launched this haymaker back at the Warriors instigator:

Says the guy whose touched more nuts than a peanut vendor… https://t.co/rdaw22hXji — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) May 8, 2017

Not only did Green give a perfect example of the pot calling the kettle black, he’s also pretty good at stirring it, too.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images