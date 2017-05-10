Drew Pomeranz ‘Just Didn’t Have It’ In Red Sox’s 11-7 Loss Vs. Brewers

Share this:

Tweet







The Red Sox lost 11-7 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night after a rough outing from Boston starter Drew Pomeranz.

After the game, NESN’s Jerry Remy said Pomeranz “just didn’t have it” (Tuesday night) and his pitches were not as “crisp” as they have been in his last couple starts for the Red Sox.

Remy also said that Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts is “becoming great again” after a four-hit performance with four RBI from the leadoff spot.

To hear more from Remy, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.