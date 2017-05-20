Ducks Vs. Predators Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 5 Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Nashville Predators might be in serious trouble.

The Predators almost came storming back in Game 4 to take a commanding lead in the Western Conference final, but the Anaheim Ducks won in overtime after an unlucky Nashville bounce. And now they will be without Ryan Johansen for the rest of the Stanley Cup playoffs due to injury.

Despite all that, the best-of-seven series is tied 2-2, and the Predators can take back the series lead with a road win in Saturday night’s Game 5 at Honda Center.

Here’s how you can watch Predators vs. Ducks online.

When: Saturday, May 20 at 7:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images