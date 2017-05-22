Ducks Vs. Predators Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 6 Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Nashville Predators will punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in franchise history if they beat the Anaheim Ducks at home in Game 6 of the Western Confernce final on Monday night.

The Preds pushed the Ducks to the brink of elimination with a 3-1 win in Game 5 on the road. Nashville won’t have star center Ryan Johansen, though, who will miss the remainder of the playoffs recovering from thigh surgery.

Here’s how you can watch Predators vs. Ducks Game 6 online.

When: Monday, May 22 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images