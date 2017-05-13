Dunkin’ Donuts Poll Results: Should The Designated Hitter Be In Both Leagues?

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox had one of greatest designated hitters in the history of major league baseball in David Ortiz.

A debate has been taking place ever since the American League introduced the DH to baseball in 1973.

The DH replaces the pitcher in the batting lineup in the AL, but there is no DH in the National League forcing the pitcher to hit for himself.

In this weeks Dunkin’ Donuts Poll, NESN asked fans if they would like to see the DH in both the AL and the NL, and you can see what they had to say in the video above.

Thumbnail photo from Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images