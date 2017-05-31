Dunkin’ Donuts Poll Results: What’s More Impressive About Chris Sale’s Pitching?

Share this:

Tweet







Boston Red Sox left-handed pitcher Chris Sale is off to a hot start in the 2017 Major League Baseball season.

Entering Tuesday nights game against the Chicago White Sox, Sale had a 5-2 record, 2.34 ERA, and 101 strikeouts in 10 starts for Boston.

In this weeks Dunkin’ Donuts poll question, NESN asked Red Sox fans what impresses them most about Sale’s pitching, his control or velocity?

Check out their answer in the video above.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images