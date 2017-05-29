Dustin Pedroia Suffers Injury, Matt Barnes Struggles In Red Sox’s Loss

Share this:

It wasn’t all positive news for the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

The Red Sox got a solid season debut from David Price, but they still lost 5-4 to the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. They also lost Dustin Pedroia early in the game after he suffered a sprained left wrist, and Matt Barnes struggled mightily in his inning of relief.

Hear Boston manager John Farrell break down what happened in the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

