Dwight Howard Had The Worst Morning On Day Of Hawks’ Season-Ending Loss

April 28 was a pretty awful day for Dwight Howard.

On that day, the Atlanta Hawks had their season come to an end after the Washington Wizards won the clinching Game 6 in their first-round NBA playoff series.

But hours before the season-ending loss, Howard ran into a little bit of trouble with the law.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Mitchell Northam, Howard was pulled over shortly after 2 a.m. ET for driving 95 mph in a 65 mph zone. But that was only the beginning of the ordeal.

After Howard failed to provide law enforcement with proof of insurance, his car was towed. He reportedly also was driving with a suspended registration.

Just a wire-to-wire bad day for the big man.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images