Eduardo Rodriguez Finds Groove With Seven Straight Quality Starts For Red Sox

The Red Sox defeated the Seattle Mariners 3-0 on Friday night at Fenway Park, as Eduardo Rodriguez pitched his seventh straight quality start for Boston.

Rodriguez improved to 4-1 this season after allowing only five hits while striking out four in six shutout innings.

After the game, Rodriguez said it has been a great help having fellow left-handers Chris Sale and David Price to learn from.

After the game, Rodriguez said it has been a great help having fellow left-handers Chris Sale and David Price to learn from.

Thumbnail photo from Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images