Eduardo Rodriguez Pitching With Confidence, ‘Getting On Run’ For Red Sox

Share this:

Tweet







Eduardo Rodriguez has been a pleasant surprise for the Boston Red Sox’s starting rotation.

The young left-hander entered Sunday’s game against the Oakland Athletics with a 2-1 record and a 3.05 ERA in seven starts so far during the 2017 Major League Baseball season.

To hear Rodriguez and manager John Farrell break down the lefty’s success, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Warehouse.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images