Elon Musk Threatens To Stop Advising Donald Trump If He Ditches Paris Deal

Elon Musk has drawn the line in the sand.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is a member of President Donald Trump’s CEO Council, but he might have one foot out the door. Musk, a supporter of the Paris climate agreement, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his thoughts on the deal, as well as how he’s advised Trump to handle it.

Don't know which way Paris will go, but I've done all I can to advise directly to POTUS, through others in WH & via councils, that we remain — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2017

While Musk isn’t sure of the United States’ fate in the accord, he knows where he’ll be if things go in a certain direction.

Will have no choice but to depart councils in that case — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2017

Musk hasn’t been shy about sharing his opinions on the president’s agendas. He’s no fan of Trump’s new NASA bill, and he tweeted —then deleted — disapproval of the proposed immigration ban.

Thumbnail photo via Flickr/Web Summit