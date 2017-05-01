Emre Can’s Amazing Goal Propels Liverpool To Crucial 1-0 Win Vs. Watford

Share this:

Emre Can’s sublime overhead kick helped Liverpool bolster their push for a top-four Premier League finish with a 1-0 win over Watford on Monday evening.

The midfielder grabbed the game’s only goal at Vicarage Road in first-half added time – and in style too, meeting Lucas Leiva’s ball forward with a spectacular effort that sailed into the top corner.

However, they were forced to survive a scare when Sebastian Prodl smashed a strike against the crossbar in the final seconds, but the result consolidates the Reds’ position in third in the Premier League table, moving them four points ahead of fifth-place Manchester United having played a game more.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com