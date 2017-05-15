ESPN Reporter Doing ‘Good’ After Collapsing In Warriors’ Locker Room

Share this:

ESPN’s Shelley Smith relayed some good news Sunday night after a scary incident following Game 1 of the Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs.

Smith, who was covering the game as a reporter for ESPN, collapsed in the Warriors’ locker room at Oracle Arena following Golden State’s 113-111 comeback win over San Antonio, according to multiple reports. The Warriors’ medical staff tended to Smith, who then was taken to a hospital for further evaluation, and she tweeted a little while later that she was doing “good.”

I'm good!!! Waiting for test results! Thankyou everyone!! https://t.co/qENFQ1Iw2P — Shelley Smith (@ShelleyESPN) May 15, 2017

Smith also texted “I’m good” to The Associated Press and said she was being evaluated for a possible stroke, according to The Washington Post. An ESPN spokesman wrote in a statement to The Washington Post on Monday morning that Smith had “felt ill” at Oracle Arena and “is now alert and responsive.”

Smith is a fighter, having recovered from breast cancer and melanoma in recent years. We wish her a speedy recovery after this latest scare.

