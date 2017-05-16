ESPN Thought Celtics Hadn’t Made Eastern Conference Finals Since 2002

Share this:

Tweet







It has been a while since the Boston Celtics participated in the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals, just not as long as ESPN thinks it has been.

The Worldwide Leader in Sports, like everyone else, has been anxiously awaiting Game 7 of the C’s second-round series against the Washington Wizards on Monday night, and during their pregame coverage, they ran a graphic that wasn’t exactly accurate.

@awfulannouncing i guess they skipped the conference finals twice in 08-09 pic.twitter.com/ztTnjTXEXF — CooperAycock ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@PrismaticRL) May 15, 2017

Boston, of course, made the conference finals in 2008 and 2010 en route to the NBA Finals, as well as in 2012 when they lost to the Miami Heat in seven games.

While the drought is a little shorter than ESPN noted, the C’s still can punch their ticket to the conference finals for the first time in five years Monday night at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images