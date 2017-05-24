Europa League Final: Manchester United Vs. Ajax Preview, Prediction

Share this:

Manchester United ascends the world soccer stage with a heavy heart Wednesday, as it meets Dutch side Ajax in the UEFA Europa League final at Friends Arena in Stockholm.

The Red Devils will play just two days after the Manchester terrorist attack claimed 22 lives. A moment of silence to honor those victims is planned before the game.

United finished sixth in the Premier League standings, leaving them out of the UEFA Champions League — for now. A win over Ajax would secure the Red Devils a spot in the group stage, though the Dutch giants should present quite a challenge, having finished just two points behind PSV Eindhoven for the Eredivisie (Dutch first division) title.

NESN.com’s Marcus O’Mard joined Courtney Cox in the studio to preview the Europa League final, and you can watch the video above for his prediction as to which club will harness the hardware in Stockholm.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports