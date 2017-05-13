Eurovision Song Contest Final Live: Winners, Voting Results, Favorite Perfomances

Share this:

3:27 p.m.: Here’s Armenian artist Artsvik.

3:25 p.m.: Nathan Trent steps up to represent Austria. He’s apparently running on air.

3:20 p.m.: Now it’s time for Belarus’ entry. It’s a duet.

3:15 p.m.: Ziv has broken himself into pieces, musically speaking.

Poland’s Kasia Moss is up next.

3:10 p.m.: Hosts Oleksandr Skichko, Volodymyr Ostapchuk and Timur Miroshnychenko have done their introductory thing.

Now Israel’s Imri Ziv steps up as the first performer.

3 p.m.: The Eurovision flag ceremony is under way, as contestants enter the arena to fans’ delight.

2:45 p.m. ET: Ukraine will attract the eyes and ears of the world Saturday, as singers from Europe and beyond vie for the 2017 Eurovision song contest crown.

26 artists will represent their respective countries in the 62nd Eurovision finals. People back home undoubtedly will vote in droves for their favorite singers hoping to succeed the reigning champion, Ukraine’s Jamala, as winner.

The event will take place at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine, in front of a packed audience starting at 3 p.m. ET. Television viewers in the United States can watch Eurovision on Logo TV.

Stay right here, as we’ll bring you the voting results as well as some of our favorite performances from the 2017 Eurovision finals.

